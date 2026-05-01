Penny stock under ₹5 to be in focus on Monday; here’s why

Empower India share price will be in focus on Monday after the company announced the signing of a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in UAE-based MABIL.
The transaction is structured as a strategic cross-border acquisition to be executed through a share swap arrangement. This all-equity structure is designed to align the long-term interests of both entities, resulting in a unified ownership framework upon completion.
By integrating MABIL, which maintains an established operational presence in the United Arab Emirates, Empower India Ltd intends to leverage the UAE’s position as a global commercial hub.
“The integration is expected to enhance Empower India’s corporate structure through increased geographic presence, strengthen business connectivity across international markets, and provide an established base within the Middle Eastern commercial ecosystem,” Empower India said in a regulatory filing on April 30.
The transaction is currently in its preliminary stages. While the signing of the term sheet outlines the broad framework of the deal, the final acquisition remains subject to the negotiation of valuation and the execution of definitive documents, it added.
Both parties will now proceed with a detailed due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and fulfillment of regulatory and statutory requirements. The transaction will move forward only upon the successful completion of these processes and the receipt of necessary approvals from relevant authorities.
Specific details regarding the transaction, including the share swap ratio and the quantum of shares, shall be intimated by the company to the stock exchanges in due course as the transaction progresses.
Empower India share price has rallied 12% in one week, and has jumped by a whopping 97% in one month. The penny stock has gained 50% in three months, but has risen just 2% in six months. Empower India shares have surged 30% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 1,250% over the past five years.
On Thursday, Empower India share price ended flat at ₹2.03 apiece on the BSE.