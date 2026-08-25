Penny stock under ₹5 hits 5% upper circuit despite muted trends on Dalal Street

Penny stock under ₹5: Despite selling pressure at the higher levels among the major indices of the Indian stock market, some stocks remained under strong buying interest since the Opening Bell. Shares of ACI Infocom Ltd are one of them. The penny stock has been on an uptrend for the last six straight sessions. ACI Infocom shares opened lower today at ₹2.45 per share but soon came under the bulls' radar, touching an intraday high of ₹2.58 apiece, prompting a halt in trading as the stock hit the 5% upper circuit.

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While climbing to the intraday high of ₹2.58 per share, the penny stock under Rs 5 hit the upper circuit for the sixth straight session on Tuesday's dealings. This could happen despite the weak trends on Dalal Street, as among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index is down by around 50 points, and the BSE Sensex is down by around 38 points. The Bank Nifty index is also trading red, losing over 100 points.

The company is in the news these days for embarking on an aviation-focused transformation. The company has proposed an acquisition in this regard and has sought shareholders' approval. The board of directors has decided to discuss this at an extraordinary AGM, which is scheduled for 9th September 2026.

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“We are enclosing the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) along with the Explanatory Statement of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 09, 2026, at 2:00 PM,” the company informed exchanges.

The company embarks on an aviation-focused transformation The company looks to embark on an aviation-focused transformation of its business, alongside an open offer triggered pursuant to the proposed acquisition of control and preferential allotment of equity shares.

The proposed acquirers, Sanjay Natvarlal Mandavia and Rupal Sanjay Mandavia, have made an open offer to acquire up to 3,70,47,634 equity shares, representing 26% of the emerging voting share capital of ACI Infocom Limited, at a price of ₹1.53 per equity share, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

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The proposed transaction represents a significant development for the Company, with the proposed new promoters envisaging an expansion of its business into aviation and allied sectors, subject to shareholder approvals, regulatory permissions and other applicable requirements.

Eye on opportunity in aviation, airline services As part of the proposed transformation, the company has sought shareholder approval to comprehensively alter its objects clause, enabling it to pursue opportunities across aviation and airline services, including scheduled and non-scheduled air transport for passengers, cargo, freight, logistics and allied services.

The proposed business scope also extends to aircraft and aviation infrastructure, including airports, aerodromes, heliports, hangars, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, cargo terminals and aviation parks.

Beyond conventional aviation, the proposed objects enable participation in emerging, technology-driven segments such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely piloted aircraft systems, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, air taxis, and advanced air mobility solutions.

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The company also proposes to explore opportunities across aviation training and skill development, aircraft maintenance, aviation technology, simulators, fleet and aircraft management, aerospace engineering, research and development, and allied support services.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).