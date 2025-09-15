Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit for 43rd day in a row; do you own?

Penny stock under ₹5 Avance Technologies share price has hit its 2 percent upper circuit of ₹2.33, alsoi ts 52-week high. This is the 43rd straight session the stock has hit its upper circuit. Currently, the stock has soared 348 percent from its 52-week low of ₹0.52, hit in April 2025.

An investor who picked up shares at the 52-week low of Re 0.52 and invested about ₹1,00,000 would have seen the investment swell to ₹4,48,000 in just 162 days — delivering a stunning multibagger return.

It has gained over 21 percent just in September so far, extending gains for the sixth straight month. It rallied 37 percent in August, 63 percent in July, 16 percent in June, 17.5 percent in May and 7 percent in April. However, it started the year on a negative note, down 8 percent in March, 17 percent in February and 10.5 percent in January.

Overall, in 2025 so far, as well as last 1 year, the penny stock has given multibagger returns, surging 171 percent and 157 percent, respectively. Meanwhile in the last 5 years, as well, it has given exceptional returns, soaring 4,296 percent.

Avance Technologies Recent Developments The Board has approved raising up to ₹49.90 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares to existing shareholders, in line with the Companies Act, SEBI’s ICDR Regulations, and other applicable laws.

In a strategic move, the company has also signed a non-binding agreement to acquire Excess2Sell.com, a leading Indian B2B marketplace for liquidating overstock inventory. This acquisition marks Avance Technologies’ foray into the overstock market, where it plans to use its technological expertise to strengthen the platform. The initiative seeks to help manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers clear unsold inventory by connecting them with buyers and offering features like smart pricing and real-time insights to maximise recovery value.

" This strategic move marks Avance Technologies' entry into the high-potential, underpenetrated overstock Inventory liquidation space, aimed at resolving one of the retail industry's most pressing challenges-unsold inventory," said the firm in a press release.

About Avance Technologies Avance Technologies, based in Navi Mumbai and incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the resale of software and hardware products in India. The company offers a wide range of services, including data center management, cloud computing, IoT infrastructure management, data storage, and hybrid cloud integration. It also provides network design and deployment, server management, unified communications, data backup, and network monitoring solutions. Avance serves clients across sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company was formerly known as VMC Software Ltd.

