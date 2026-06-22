Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit after announcement to move into digital solar solutions market

Empower India share price hit the 5% upper circuit after the company announced plans to expand into next-generation digital solar solutions, a move aimed at widening access to renewable energy and supporting India's clean energy transition.
The company said the initiative seeks to address key barriers that prevent consumers and businesses from adopting solar power, including a lack of rooftop ownership, limited installation space, high upfront costs, and the operational complexities of managing solar infrastructure.
To bridge this gap, Empower India is evaluating innovative solar-access models that would enable a broader section of society to benefit from renewable energy without the traditional burden of ownership. The company said the strategy builds on its existing capabilities in renewable energy, solar solutions, and power infrastructure.
The expansion comes as India accelerates its shift towards sustainable energy, creating a multi-decade growth opportunity for the sector. With the country having already crossed 150 GW of installed solar capacity and the government's PM Surya Ghar scheme targeting solar adoption across one crore households, the renewable energy market is expected to attract investments exceeding $200 billion in the coming years.
Empower India believes its digital solar initiative positions the company to capitalise on this growing opportunity while contributing to India's long-term energy security and sustainability goals.
"The future of energy lies not only in generating renewable power but in making renewable power accessible to every consumer and business," said Mr. Rajesh Chavan, Managing Director of Empower India Limited.
Chavan said the company's vision is to develop technology-driven energy solutions that eliminate traditional barriers to solar adoption while creating a scalable, recurring-revenue business model capable of delivering sustainable long-term growth.
He added that the initiative is aligned with Empower India's broader focus on innovation, sustainability, and enhancing long-term value for shareholders.
Empower India share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹2.05 apiece on the BSE.
Despite recent volatility, Empower India shares have delivered strong returns over the medium term. The stock has surged 86.4% over the past three months and gained 18.5% year to date, reflecting improving investor confidence. In the last week alone, the stock advanced nearly 8%, supported by positive developments around its expansion into digital solar solutions. However, the counter remains volatile, having declined 17.3% over the past one month, highlighting the sharp swings typically seen in small-cap stocks.
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