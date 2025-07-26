Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2025; profit zooms 46% YoY

Penny stock under ₹5: Spright Agro is a BSE-listed stock that declared its Q1 results 2025 on Friday. In this quarterly earnings, the small-cap company with a market cap of around ₹240 crore reported over 46% YoY rise in net profit, which sparked buying interest in the penny stock under ₹5, leading to the no seller status (upper circuit). It should be interesting to know that the penny stock has recently hit its 52-week low of ₹2.07 apiece on the BSE, and hence, the penny stock is expected to be in focus on Monday as bulls may try to outshine bears again.

Spright Agro Q1 results 2025 Ahmedabad-based Spright Agro Limited, a leading company in the agriculture sector specialising in contract farming and greenhouse technology, announced its financial results for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2025, for the financial year 2025-2026 on Friday. The company has reported healthy growth on a Year-on-Year and Quarter-on-Quarter basis with strong revenue and net profit this year.

The company has demonstrated strong Quarter-on-Quarter performance. Compared to a Net Income of ₹3.13 crores in Q4FY25, the company reported a Net Income of ₹62.16 crores in Q1FY26, a growth of 19-fold. The company has registered profit and is keen on strategic and business collaborative decisions to further cement its footing in the industry.

The company's management commented, "We are happy to report such stellar results with 46.63% growth in Net Profit on a Year-on-Year basis. This strong financial performance reflects our operational excellence and financial planning. As we move forward, we remain committed to sustaining this growth momentum, emphasising innovation and strengthening our leadership position in the market."

The company has strengthened its financial base to support growth and operational needs. Earlier in June 2024, Spright Agro Limited had raised ₹44.87 crores through a Rights Issue by offering 33.48 lakh equity shares at ₹13.4 per share. The face value was ₹1 per share. The issue was provided in a 1:15 ratio—one right equity share for every 15 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date of June 7, 2024. The issue was listed on BSE on June 30, 2024, and got oversubscribed by 1.16 times by the end of the bidding period, with a total bid quantity received by BSE of 3,87,59,398 shares. Proceeds from the issue were used for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Spright Agro Limited's mission is to nourish communities and drive sustainable growth through innovative, responsible food and agriculture solutions. The company's vision is to become a global leader in the agri-food sector, ensuring access to safe, healthy food while promoting sustainability and social impact.