Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2026

NHC Foods shares rose 5% to 1.30 after a strong Q1 FY27, with revenue up 234.54% YoY. The company reported an EBITDA growth of 512.43% and a profit increase of 919.81%. Plans include a strategic investment in Agriconnect Solutions.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Aug 2026, 07:28 PM IST
The company recently strengthened its capital base through the allotment of 1,041,770,400 fully paid-up equity shares to Global Focus Fund upon the partial conversion of 11 FCCBs, aggregating to USD 11 lakh.
The company recently strengthened its capital base through the allotment of 1,041,770,400 fully paid-up equity shares to Global Focus Fund upon the partial conversion of 11 FCCBs, aggregating to USD 11 lakh.

Shares of NHC Foods closed Wednesday's trade on August 12, settling 5% higher at 1.30 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company's June-quarter performance.

The company reported a strong performance for Q1 FY27, with its consolidated revenue from operations rising 234.54% YoY to 369.69 crore, compared with 110.51 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at 21.29 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 512.43% YoY compared with 3.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Its consolidated profit for the year stood at 16.99 crore, compared with 1.67 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 919.81% YoY. Basic EPS stood at 0.26 per share, compared with 0.03 per share in Q1 FY26.

Speaking on the performance, Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi, managing director, said, “We are pleased with the strong performance in Q1 FY27, marked by significant growth in revenue and operating profitability. The quarter reflects the continued momentum across our business operations, supported by improved scale and execution.”

“We remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio, expanding our domestic and international market presence, and enhancing operational efficiencies. With a strong foundation and growing business opportunities, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” he further added.

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FY26 Performance

For FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 12.32 crore. Revenue from operations for FY26 stood at 601.31 crore, compared with 347.88 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 72.85% YoY.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at 21.95 crore, compared with 16.42 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 33.68% YoY, while basic EPS stood at 0.20 per share.

Strengthening capital base and expanding into agri commodities

The company recently strengthened its capital base through the allotment of 1,041,770,400 fully paid-up equity shares to Global Focus Fund upon the partial conversion of 11 FCCBs, aggregating to USD 11 lakh.

Following the conversion, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased to 76.19 crore.

In a further strategic development, the Board approved and signed a Letter of Intent for the proposed investment in and acquisition of Agriconnect Solutions Private Limited, which is engaged in the supply and trading of agri commodities.

The proposed transaction represents an opportunity for the company to expand its presence in the agri-commodities segment and further diversify its business operations.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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