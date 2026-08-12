Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2026

Shares of NHC Foods closed Wednesday's trade on August 12, settling 5% higher at ₹1.30 apiece, as investors reacted positively to the company's June-quarter performance.
The company reported a strong performance for Q1 FY27, with its consolidated revenue from operations rising 234.54% YoY to ₹369.69 crore, compared with ₹110.51 crore in Q1 FY26.
EBITDA stood at ₹21.29 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 512.43% YoY compared with ₹3.48 crore in Q1 FY26.
Its consolidated profit for the year stood at ₹16.99 crore, compared with ₹1.67 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 919.81% YoY. Basic EPS stood at ₹0.26 per share, compared with ₹0.03 per share in Q1 FY26.
Speaking on the performance, Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi, managing director, said, “We are pleased with the strong performance in Q1 FY27, marked by significant growth in revenue and operating profitability. The quarter reflects the continued momentum across our business operations, supported by improved scale and execution.”
“We remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio, expanding our domestic and international market presence, and enhancing operational efficiencies. With a strong foundation and growing business opportunities, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” he further added.
For FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12.32 crore. Revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹601.31 crore, compared with ₹347.88 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 72.85% YoY.
EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹21.95 crore, compared with ₹16.42 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 33.68% YoY, while basic EPS stood at ₹0.20 per share.
The company recently strengthened its capital base through the allotment of 1,041,770,400 fully paid-up equity shares to Global Focus Fund upon the partial conversion of 11 FCCBs, aggregating to USD 11 lakh.
Following the conversion, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹76.19 crore.
In a further strategic development, the Board approved and signed a Letter of Intent for the proposed investment in and acquisition of Agriconnect Solutions Private Limited, which is engaged in the supply and trading of agri commodities.
The proposed transaction represents an opportunity for the company to expand its presence in the agri-commodities segment and further diversify its business operations.
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