Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit; here's why

Penny stock under ₹5, Vantage Knowledge Academy, rallied 5% in intraday deals on Monday, August 25, to its upper price band following the official launch of its Chartered Global Investment Banker (CGIB) certification program.

The company, with a market cap of just ₹142 crore, informed exchanges earlier in the day that its CGIB program was officially launched on August 23, 2025, at the MoneyExpo event held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The CGIB certification is a comprehensive, three-level professional qualification tailored for aspiring and early-career investment banking professionals.

This program spans over an 18-month period and offers a fast-track, yet globally rigorous path to mastering investment banking.

The three levels—Foundation, Strategy, and Applied—are carefully curated to provide progressive depth, beginning with core principles, advancing to strategic thinking, and culminating in practical, real-world application, the company said in a filing with the BSE.

Vantage CBIG certification details Chartered Global Investment Banker program has been developed by the Investment Banker's Foundation, while Vantage Knowledge Academy is the official training partner, it added.

Vantage will deliver the CGIB program through its online learning management platform. The company is supported by a faculty team with extensive real-world investment banking experience.

“The curriculum is designed to be globally relevant, integrating theoretical concepts with case studies, industry simulations, and a capstone cross-border deal project to ensure practical readiness. Training will be delivered online, offering candidates the flexibility to learn at their own pace while also benefiting from live expert-led sessions,” the penny stock under ₹5 added in a release.

The company further added that the program is open to both undergraduates and graduates from any academic background as well as working professionals looking to advance or transition into investment banking and related fields.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Price Trend Penny stock under ₹5, Vantage Knowledge Academy, was locked in the 5% upper price band throughout the trading session on Monday. The penny stock opened at ₹4.15, its upper price limit, and continued to trade in that range throughout the day.

According to the data available on BSE, despite the sharp surge of 5% today and 15% for a week, Vantage Knowledge Academy shares have fared lacklustre over a longer time frame.

In the past one year, the penny stock under ₹5 has lost 80% while it is down 92% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The 52-week high for Vantage Knowledge Academy stock stands at ₹90.14, hit in December 2024, while its 52-week low stands at ₹3.27, touched last week on August 20.