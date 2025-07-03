Penny stock under ₹5 jumps after THIS business expansion move. Details here

Shares of penny stock IFL Enterprises surged nearly 3 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, July 3, after the company informed exchanges about a strategic board meeting scheduled for July 17, 2025. The meeting will evaluate potential expansion into two high-demand verticals: Organic Waste Management & Recycling and Green Energy Powerplant Contracting.

In an exchange filing, IFL Enterprises said, “The Board of Directors of the company will convene a meeting to discuss potential expansion into new business verticals. The key agenda items include the company's entry into Organic Waste Management & Recycling and Green Energy Powerplant Contracting.”

Sustainability-Led Diversification The company’s move is in line with its broader strategy to diversify its revenue streams and align itself with global sustainability trends. IFL stated that both sectors offer promising growth potential and are expected to provide robust returns over the long term.

The company sees substantial opportunity in the organic waste management sector, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10–12 percent over the next five years. The initiative will focus on waste-to-energy solutions and reducing landfill and pollution levels. “Entering this space would allow IFL Enterprises to contribute meaningfully to sustainability while creating dual revenue streams from recycling and energy generation,” the company said.

Green Energy Powerplant Contracting The renewable energy sector continues to attract global investments estimated to exceed $200 billion in the coming years. IFL plans to explore contracting services for solar and wind energy facilities. “By offering design, construction, and operational services for green energy projects, the company aims to tap into one of the fastest-growing global sectors,” it added.

The July 17 board meeting will include a comprehensive feasibility assessment, evaluating investment requirements, market potential, and long-term financial implications of the proposed ventures. If approved, IFL Enterprises expects these expansions could open up a market opportunity worth over ₹500 crore annually in the renewable and waste management space.

“We believe these strategic expansions would significantly enhance IFL Enterprises’ growth prospects and provide meaningful value to our shareholders,” the company stated, promising to keep investors and exchanges informed of developments.

Stock Price Performance The stock jumped as much as 2.7 percent to hit a day’s high of ₹1.11. It currently trades over 26 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1.51, hit in July 2024. The stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹0.56 in March 2025.

Despite a 30 percent decline over the past year, the stock has shown signs of revival in recent months. It rallied over 25 percent in June, after jumping 41.4 percent in May and 11 percent in April. Prior to that, it was on a losing streak for three consecutive months—down 20 percent in March, 16.7 percent in February, and 8 percent in January.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.