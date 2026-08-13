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Penny stock under ₹5 jumps 7% despite weak trends on Dalal Street. Do you own?

Nandan Denim share price rose over 7% despite a 40.6% revenue decline in Q1FY27. Net profit increased by 31.8% due to a tax adjustment. The company also reappointed Managing Director Jyotiprasad Devkinandan Chiripal for another five years, subject to shareholder approval.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Aug 2026, 10:25 AM IST
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Nandan Denim share price rose over 7% despite a 40.6% revenue decline in Q1FY27
Nandan Denim share price rose over 7% despite a 40.6% revenue decline in Q1FY27 (Image: Pixabay )
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Nandan Denim share price jumped more than 7% on Thursday, 13 August, following the company's June quarter results. However, the rise came despite a sharp decline in revenue, with the improvement in net profit largely supported by a tax-related adjustment rather than stronger operating performance.

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Indian equities extended their decline in early trade on Thursday, with the benchmark indices heading for a third consecutive session of losses as stalled Middle East peace efforts kept crude oil prices elevated. Higher oil prices have heightened concerns over inflation and the country's import bill, weighing on investor sentiment in the world's third-largest crude oil importer.

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The Nifty 50 fell 0.37% to 24,344.75, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.25% to 77,774.75 as of 10:14 IST. Both benchmarks have now shed around 1% from Monday's closing levels, reflecting growing caution amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy prices.

Nandan Denim reported a net profit of 14.79 lakh for Q1FY27, up 31.8% from 11.20 lakh in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue from operations declined by 40.6% year-on-year to 622.39 lakh, down from 1,047.68 lakh in Q1FY26. Total expenses also fell to 614.50 lakh from 1,034.40 lakh during the same period.

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The company's profit before tax stood at 10.32 lakh, compared with 14.82 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The bottom-line growth was supported by a 5.07 lakh credit related to the short provision for income tax/deferred tax for earlier years. Meanwhile, deferred tax expense for the current quarter stood at 58.98 lakh. Basic earnings per share increased to 0.10 from 0.08 a year earlier.

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Separately, the company's Board approved the reappointment of Jyotiprasad Devkinandan Chiripal as Managing Director for another five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. His proposed tenure will run from 1 June 2027, to 31 May 2032.

Chiripal has more than four decades of experience in the fabric and yarn industry and has served as Nandan Denim's Managing Director since 2017. He also serves as a director in several other Chiripal Group entities, including Chiripal Industries, True Green Bio Energy and Grew Technologies. He is the father of Deepak Chiripal, CEO of Nandan Denim.

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Nandan Denim share price today

Nandan Denim share price opened at 2.39 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of 2.50 and an intraday low of 2.35.

The stock has delivered a mixed performance across different time frames. Nandan Denim shares gained 2.59% over the past week and 0.85% over two weeks, but declined 0.42% over one month. The stock has remained under pressure over the medium term, falling 11.19% in three months and 19.59% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nandan Denim shares have declined 18.77%, indicating sustained weakness despite the recent short-term recovery.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Indian EquitiesNandan DenimPenny Stock
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