Penny stock under ₹5 hits upper circuit on dividend and bonus share buzz

Shares of penny stock Kretto Syscon hit their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹2.05 in intra-day trading on Friday, June 20, following the company’s announcement regarding potential shareholder rewards. In a regulatory filing with the exchanges, Kretto revealed that its Board of Directors will meet on July 15, 2025, to consider a 100% final dividend and a bonus issue for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Board to Consider 100% Dividend and Bonus Issue According to the filing, the company is contemplating the declaration of a final dividend of up to 100 percent—that is, ₹1 per equity share of face value ₹1 each, subject to the availability of distributable reserves and necessary statutory and shareholder approvals. In addition to this, the board will also consider the issuance of bonus shares, with the ratio and record date to be decided during the board meeting.

The filing stated, “The meeting of the Board of Directors of Kretto Syscon Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, to consider the declaration of a final dividend of up to 100% and the issuance of bonus shares for equity shareholders, subject to approvals.” The proposals are to be presented for shareholder consideration at an upcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Stellar One-Year Performance Despite Recent Dip While the announcement boosted short-term investor sentiment, it comes on the back of a recent pullback in the stock. In June alone, Kretto Syscon has declined over 7 percent, snapping a five-month winning streak. The penny stock had posted strong gains earlier in the year—up 7.8 percent in May, 11.4 percent in April, 2.22 percent in March, 22.5 percent in February, and 23.5 percent in January.

Despite the June dip, the stock has been a standout performer over the last year, delivering multi-bagger returns of over 121 percent. It hit its 52-week high of ₹2.72 earlier this month and had touched a 52-week low of ₹0.60 in July 2024, showcasing its massive upward trajectory.

About Kretto Syscon Kretto Syscon, although trading in penny stock territory, is an emerging player in India’s real estate development and technology solutions space. The company positions itself as a provider of innovative, client-centric projects across sectors, focusing on addressing the evolving needs of its target markets. With a combination of infrastructure expertise and tech-driven initiatives, the firm aims to expand its footprint in high-growth segments.