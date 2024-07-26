Penny stock under ₹5: NBFC share Advik Capital hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2024

  • Penny stock under 5: Advik Capital reported a whopping 428% QoQ rise in net profit in Q1FY25

Asit Manohar
Published26 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Trade Now
Advik Capital shares have been hitting the upper circuit since Wednesday this week.
Advik Capital shares have been hitting the upper circuit since Wednesday this week.(Photo: Pixabay)

Penny stock under 5: Advik Capital shares witnessed a strong upside movement and touched the upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. The stock hit the upper circuit on Thursday after the announcement of Q1 results 2024. The NBFC stock touched the upper circuit on Tuesday as well. So, the penny stock below 5 has been touching the upper circuit for the last three straight sessions, which means it has touched the upper circuit on all sessions after the Q1 results 2024.

Advik Capital Q1 results 2024

In the June 2024 quarter, Advik Capital reported a total income of 4.97 crore, up from 4.15 crore in the previous quarter and 4.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. So, the NBFC registered a rise in income in both QoQ and YoY. Advik Capital reported an 11.20 percent rise in the company's total income yearly, whereas its total revenue grew by 19.75 percent YoY.

The net profit of the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) stood at 2.22 crore, up from 0.42 crore in the January to March 2024 quarter and 1.30 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. So, the NBFC has registered robust growth in net profit both year over year and quarter over quarter. Advik Capital reported an over 70 per cent rise in net profit year over year, whereas its net profit grew by a whopping 428 per cent quarter over quarter.

Advik Capital shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is 122 crore, and its current trade volume is around 31.40 lakh. Its 52-week high is 4.35 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is 1.90 per share.

Advik Capital share price history

In one month, this NBFC stock has risen from 2.38 per share to 2.86 per share, logging over a 20 percent rise. In YTD, the small-cap NBFC stock has surged around 35 percent. In one year, this penny stock under 5 has delivered a 45 percent return to IRs positional investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
10,733

1 of 7Read Full Story
$42 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
117

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹4,814 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2,165

5 of 7Read Full Story
317,641

6 of 7Read Full Story
$725.67 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 03:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹5: NBFC share Advik Capital hits upper circuit after Q1 results 2024

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

162.70
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.25 (3.33%)

Ashok Leyland

246.40
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
13.95 (6%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.35
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.28%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

442.55
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-4.6 (-1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

General Insurance Corporation Of India

409.00
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
36.8 (9.89%)

Shriram Finance

2,932.00
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
251.7 (9.39%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

91.95
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
7.6 (9.01%)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,680.05
03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
114.35 (7.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,410.00-885.00
    Chennai
    69,660.00-874.00
    Delhi
    69,387.00-1,285.00
    Kolkata
    69,796.00-876.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue