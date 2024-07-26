Penny stock under ₹5: Advik Capital shares witnessed a strong upside movement and touched the upper circuit within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. The stock hit the upper circuit on Thursday after the announcement of Q1 results 2024. The NBFC stock touched the upper circuit on Tuesday as well. So, the penny stock below ₹5 has been touching the upper circuit for the last three straight sessions, which means it has touched the upper circuit on all sessions after the Q1 results 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advik Capital Q1 results 2024 In the June 2024 quarter, Advik Capital reported a total income of ₹4.97 crore, up from ₹4.15 crore in the previous quarter and ₹4.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. So, the NBFC registered a rise in income in both QoQ and YoY. Advik Capital reported an 11.20 percent rise in the company's total income yearly, whereas its total revenue grew by 19.75 percent YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The net profit of the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) stood at ₹2.22 crore, up from ₹0.42 crore in the January to March 2024 quarter and ₹1.30 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. So, the NBFC has registered robust growth in net profit both year over year and quarter over quarter. Advik Capital reported an over 70 per cent rise in net profit year over year, whereas its net profit grew by a whopping 428 per cent quarter over quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advik Capital shares are available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is ₹122 crore, and its current trade volume is around 31.40 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹4.35 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.90 per share.

Advik Capital share price history In one month, this NBFC stock has risen from ₹2.38 per share to ₹2.86 per share, logging over a 20 percent rise. In YTD, the small-cap NBFC stock has surged around 35 percent. In one year, this penny stock under ₹5 has delivered a 45 percent return to IRs positional investors.