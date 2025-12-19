Penny stock under ₹5 jumps following Indian stock market rally

Penny stock under ₹5: NHC Foods' share price jumped more than 3% during the intraday trading session on Friday, 19 December 2025, following an Indian stock market rally, which was fueled by solid buying interest from investors and a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.58% higher at 25,966.40 points, compared to 25,815.55 points at the previous market close. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.53% higher at 84,929.36 points after Friday's market session, compared to 84,481.81 points at the previous market close, according to exchange data.

The overall solid buying sentiment on Friday's market session lifted the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to ₹471 trillion, compared to ₹466 trillion at the previous market session, marking a ₹5 trillion increase in a single session.

Mint reported on Friday that the Indian rupee strengthened after traders and importers sold some US dollars. However, the domestic currency was trading below the 90 per dollar mark. The Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index was up 0.25% to 98.676 as of 5:52 a.m. (EST).

NHC Foods share price NHC Foods' share price closed 2.13% higher at ₹0.96 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.94 at the previous market close, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

Shares of NHC Foods have given stock market investors more than 300% returns on their investment in the last five years, but the stock has dropped over 66% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has lost 68.63% in 2025, and has dropped 4% in the last one-month period. NHC Foods shares were trading 1.03% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹3.71 on 30 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹0.86 on 8 December 2025, according to BSE data. NHC Foods' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹56.90 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 19 December 2025.

