Penny stock under ₹5 rebounds from intraday low after Q1 results 2025

Stock Market Today: A penny stock under ₹5 rebounds from an intraday low on Wednesday after it declared Q1 results for 2025. check details about Nandan Denim Ltd
A penny stock under ₹5, Nandan Denim, reported a net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹11.20 crore, seeing a sharp rise of almost 50% year-on-year compared to ₹7.50 crore during the year-ago quarter. The net profit during the April-June 2025 quarter also grew around 5% compared to ₹10.62 crore. in the January-March 2025 quarter.
The total revenue from operations for Nandan Denims at ₹1,047.7 crore also was up 45.2% compared to ₹721.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The operating performance also showed some spark as the profit before tax for penny stock under ₹5 Nandan Denim at ₹14.82 crore during the June '2025 quarter grew 31% compared to ₹11.30 crore during the year-ago quarter.
Nandan Denim share price, which opened at ₹3.56 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹3.50 , however, continued to trade weak with weakness in the Indian Stock Market. The Nandan Denim share price slid to intraday lows of ₹3.37 during the intraday trades. However, the Nandan Denim share price rebounded post declaration of Q1 results to intraday highs of ₹3.58. This translated into more than 6% gains for Nandan Denim's share price from intraday lows to intraday highs on Wednesday. The Nandan Denim share price thereafter closed at ₹3.49 levels on Wednesday.
Nandan Denim share price has rebounded very well from 52-week lows of RS 2.07 seen in the month of March 2025.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
