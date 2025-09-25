Penny stock under ₹5 sets board meeting date to consider interim dividend for FY26

Sacheta Metals share price traded higher on Thursday, extending rally for the third consecutive session. The penny stock rallied as much as 1.54% to ₹5.25 apiece on the BSE. The small-cap stock has jumped nearly 27% in three trading sessions.

Advertisement

Sacheta Metals recently announced its board meeting date to consider an interim dividend for FY26. According to the company, its board of directors is scheduled to meet on 4 October 2025 to consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

“...it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday 04th October 2025 at 02:00 pm at the registered office of the company, to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26,” Sacheta Metals said in a regulatory filing on September 23.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy today- 25 September

The company also said that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company by designated persons shall remain closed from October 1 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2025.

Advertisement

Sacheta Metals Share Price Performance Sacheta Metals share price rallied 22% in one month and has gained 17% in three months. Over the past six months, the penny stock has surged 35%, while it has fallen 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Sacheta Metals shares have risen by just 4% in one year and have risen 35% in two years. The smallcap stock has delivered 52% returns in five years.

At 11:25 AM, Sacheta Metals share price was trading 1.74% lower at ₹5.08 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.