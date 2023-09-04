Penny stock under ₹5: Small cap stock GG Engineering raises ₹99 crore via fresh equities1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Penny stock under ₹5: Small-cap stock has issued 75 crore warrants convertible into fresh equities
Penny stock under ₹5: GG Engineering is a small-cap stock with a market cap of little over ₹102 crore. The penny stock is one of the news maker shares on Monday as board of directors of the company have approved fund raise to the tune of ₹99 crore through issuance of fresh issues on preferential basis. The small-cap company has issued 75 crore fresh warrants, which is convertible into equities. These fresh warrants were offered at ₹1.32 apiece.
