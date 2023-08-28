Penny stock under ₹5 jumps 12% on ₹40 crore fund raise buzz. Do you own?2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Penny stock under ₹5: Small-cap stock is going to consider and approve fund raise up to ₹40 crore via preferential issues
Penny stock under ₹5: Despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, Vikas Lifecare shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Monday. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹546 crore today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹3.80 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 12 per cent during Monday deals. The penny stock under ₹5 has informed Indian stock market exchanges that its board of directors have receive proposal for fund raise up to ₹40 crore. The penny stock under ₹10 went on to add that the fund raise has been proposed via preferential issue and board of directors would consider and approve this fund raise proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 31st August 2023.
