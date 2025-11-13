Penny stock under ₹5 to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Multibagger penny stock: Shares of Nandan Denim are likely to be in investors' radar during Friday's trade, November 14, as the company reported its financial performance for the September-ending quarter today, post market hours.

The company delivered a revenue of ₹784.69 crore in Q2FY26, down from ₹850.25 crore in Q2FY25, indicating a 7.7% year-on-year decline. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹7.25 crore, while in the same quarter last year it was around ₹31.47 crore, reflecting a decline of about 26.7% YoY.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 3.2% in Q2FY26 from 4.0% in Q2FY25. On the bottom line, the net profit improved marginally to ₹9.44 crore, up 7.6% YoY from ₹8.77 crore in the year-ago period, aided by lower deferred tax expenses.

For the half year ended September 2025 (H1FY26), the company’s revenue came in at ₹1,832.36 crore, compared with ₹1,571.88 crore in H1FY25, marking a 16.5% growth.

EBITDA for H1FY26 stood at ₹51.32 crore versus ₹62.97 crore in H1FY25, showing a 25.8% decline year-on-year, while the margin slipped to 2.8% from 4.0% a year earlier.

Net profit for H1FY26 rose to ₹20.64 crore, up 26.9% YoY from ₹16.27 crore in the same period last year.

Corporate Actions and Historical Milestones The company has taken several shareholder-friendly initiatives in recent years. In September 2024, Nandan Denim announced a stock split in a 10:1 ratio, making the stock more affordable and accessible to retail investors. Earlier, in March 2022, it had issued bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, further rewarding shareholders.

Founded in 1994, Nandan Denim is part of the Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group and has grown to become India’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest denim fabric manufacturer. What began as a textile trading business has evolved into a vertically integrated denim powerhouse with global operations. Today, it exports to over 27 countries and counts several top retailers among its clients. Domestically, the company holds a dominant position in the denim supply chain.

Nandan Denim Stock Performance The penny stock has remained under pressure in recent months, losing 18% of its value over the past four months. The recent decline has pushed the stock 43% lower from its 52-week high of ₹6.1 apiece.

However, a broader time frame paints a more optimistic picture. Over two years, the stock has surged 34%, while in five years, it has given multibagger returns, skyrocketing by 373%, offering substantial wealth creation for long-term investors.

