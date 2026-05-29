Penny stock under ₹5 trades green after Q4 results 2026

Nandan Denim shares rose by more than 1% on 29 May after Q4 results showed a slight decline in profit. FY26 net profit was 33.13 crore, down from 33.45 crore in FY25, while revenue dipped to 2,871.87 crore from 3,546.68 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 May 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Nandan Denim shares rose by more than 1% on 29 May after Q4 results showed a slight decline in profit.
Nandan Denim shares rose by more than 1% on 29 May after Q4 results showed a slight decline in profit.

Nandan Denim share price rose by over 1% on Friday, 29 May, following its Q4 results. The company reported a marginal decline in profitability for the financial year ended 31 March, amid lower revenue during the period. The company posted a net profit of 33.13 crore in FY26 compared to 33.45 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations declined to 2,871.87 crore from 3,546.68 crore in the previous financial year, while total income stood at 2,886.07 crore. The Board of Directors approved the audited standalone financial results on 28 May 2026.

For the March quarter, the company reported a net profit of 9.51 crore on total income of 549.37 crore.

On the cost front, total expenses declined to 2,843.82 crore in FY26 from 3,508.45 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower raw material costs, which fell to 2,486.05 crore from 3,118.24 crore.

Finance costs also eased significantly to 17.66 crore from 36.74 crore in FY25, while employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at 87.95 crore.

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Nandan Denim share price today

Nandan Denim share price today opened at 2.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 2.67 and an intraday low of 2.64 per share.

Nandan Denim share price has remained under pressure across most timeframes, reflecting weak investor sentiment in the counter.

The stock has declined nearly 7% over the past one month and is down over 14% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has fallen by more than 34%, significantly underperforming the Sensex, which declined around 7% over the same period.

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However, the stock has shown some short-term resilience, gaining 1.5% over the past week and outperforming the benchmark index. Year-to-date, Nandan Denim shares are down over 9%, broadly in line with the broader market weakness.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has been consolidating over the past few sessions amid low trading volumes. He noted that the counter falls in the penny stock category, with immediate support placed around 2.4, while 3 is likely to act as a key resistance level, coinciding with the 200-day moving average (200 DMA).

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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