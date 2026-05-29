Penny stock under ₹5 trades green after Q4 results 2026

Nandan Denim share price rose by over 1% on Friday, 29 May, following its Q4 results. The company reported a marginal decline in profitability for the financial year ended 31 March, amid lower revenue during the period. The company posted a net profit of ₹33.13 crore in FY26 compared to ₹33.45 crore in FY25.
Revenue from operations declined to ₹2,871.87 crore from ₹3,546.68 crore in the previous financial year, while total income stood at ₹2,886.07 crore. The Board of Directors approved the audited standalone financial results on 28 May 2026.
For the March quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹9.51 crore on total income of ₹549.37 crore.
On the cost front, total expenses declined to ₹2,843.82 crore in FY26 from ₹3,508.45 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower raw material costs, which fell to ₹2,486.05 crore from ₹3,118.24 crore.
Finance costs also eased significantly to ₹17.66 crore from ₹36.74 crore in FY25, while employee benefit expenses remained largely stable at ₹87.95 crore.
Nandan Denim share price today opened at 2.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹2.67 and an intraday low of ₹2.64 per share.
Nandan Denim share price has remained under pressure across most timeframes, reflecting weak investor sentiment in the counter.
The stock has declined nearly 7% over the past one month and is down over 14% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has fallen by more than 34%, significantly underperforming the Sensex, which declined around 7% over the same period.
However, the stock has shown some short-term resilience, gaining 1.5% over the past week and outperforming the benchmark index. Year-to-date, Nandan Denim shares are down over 9%, broadly in line with the broader market weakness.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has been consolidating over the past few sessions amid low trading volumes. He noted that the counter falls in the penny stock category, with immediate support placed around ₹2.4, while ₹3 is likely to act as a key resistance level, coinciding with the 200-day moving average (200 DMA).
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