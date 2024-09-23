Penny stock under ₹50: Bhatia Communications share price jumps over 4% on loan agreement with Interlink Warehousing

  • Penny stock under 50: Bhatia Communications & Retail will provide an unsecured loan of 5 crore with an interest rate of 15% p.a. to Interlink Warehousing LLP.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Trade Now
Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50: Bhatia Communications & Retail has entered into loan agreement with M/s Interlink Warehousing LLP.
Penny stock under ₹50: Bhatia Communications & Retail has entered into loan agreement with M/s Interlink Warehousing LLP.

Penny stock under 50: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd share price jumped over 4% on Monday after the company announced entering into a loan agreement. Bhatia Communications & Retail is a penny stock under 50 which rose as much as 4.4% to 36 apiece on BSE.

Bhatia Communications & Retail has entered into loan agreement with M/s Interlink Warehousing LLP. As per the details of the Inter Corporate Loan agreement, the company will provide an unsecured loan of 5 crore with an interest rate of 15% p.a. to Interlink Warehousing LLP. 

The date of execution of the loan agreement is September 20, 2024.

Also Read | PB Fintech stock up over 140% in 2024, on track to hit ₹2,200, says analyst

The loan is to be given for a maximum period of 6 months from 1st Disbursement or as and when demanded by the lender, even earlier, the Bhatia Communications & Retail said in a BSE filing.

Bhatia Communications & Retail is a smallcap stock that has rallied over 18% in one week and more than 56% in one month. The smallcap stock is up more than 65% in three months and has given robust returns of over 75% year-to-date (YTD) .

In the past one year, Bhatia Communications share price has jumped over 55%, while it has surged 119% in three years.

At 11:15 am, Bhatia Communications & Retail shares were trading 1.54% higher at 35.00 apiece on the BSE

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹50: Bhatia Communications share price jumps over 4% on loan agreement with Interlink Warehousing

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

451.95
11:51 AM | 23 SEP 2024
7.75 (1.74%)

Tata Steel

153.35
11:51 AM | 23 SEP 2024
1.3 (0.85%)

Indus Towers

403.15
11:51 AM | 23 SEP 2024
14.8 (3.81%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.70
11:51 AM | 23 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries

533.50
11:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
35.05 (7.03%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,038.80
11:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
67.85 (6.99%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

780.00
11:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
49.3 (6.75%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,616.30
11:44 AM | 23 SEP 2024
270.45 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.