Penny stock with a record high of 2,211% sets record date for 3:10 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our letter dated October 13, 2022 intimating the issue of Bonus Shares, which is subject to approval of the shareholders. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed 25th November, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 3 (Three) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each."