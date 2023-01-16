Penny stock with strong FII holding got DSIR recognition for in-house R&D units

This DSIR recognition for Company In-House R&D Units makes it possible for it to receive funding for R&D purposes from various governmental departments and agencies, and it also enables the company to invest further in necessary equipment with reduced or zero tax liability, as R&D Equipments could now be imported with 100% custom duty exemption, whereas domestic equipment purchases 'll only lure reduced GST rate of 5%. Additionally, a product developed by the R&D unit that has two patents—one from India and the other from another nation (the US, China, or EU)—is eligible for a three-year term during which it can be marketed without paying excise taxes.

