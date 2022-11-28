The small-cap company announced QIP issue last week at a discounted price, which led to spurt in trade volume of the penny stock. As per the exchange communication of the small-cap penny stock, the company has informed Indian bourses, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. November 24, 2022, has inter alia approved the following: In furtherance to company’s earlier intimation dated November 15, 2022 for opening of the QIP Issue (Qualified Institutions Placement of 10,75,26,881 equity shares of face value of ₹1/-): a) approved the closure of the Issue today (i.e. November 24, 2022) post receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the Issue; b) determined and approved, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the issue price at ₹4.65 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹ 3.65 per Equity Share), which is at a discount of ₹0.23 per Equity Share i.e. ~4.71% to the floor price of ₹4.88 per Equity Share (determined according to the formula prescribed under Regulation 176 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and intimated in earlier communications), for the Equity Shares to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers in the present tranche."