Penny stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Zee Media Q4 Results 2026: Shares of penny stock Zee Media Corporation are likely to remain in focus after the company reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for both the March quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The media company continued to reduce its quarterly losses while delivering a strong turnaround at the annual level, supported by higher revenues and improved operational performance.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Zee Media reported a net loss of ₹14.32 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹22.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The improvement in profitability came despite a marginal decline in revenue during the quarter.

Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at ₹112.55 crore, slightly lower than ₹117.48 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, the company managed to reduce its overall cost structure, helping narrow losses during the quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter declined to ₹142.02 crore from ₹155 crore in the corresponding period last year. The reduction in expenditure helped offset the impact of lower revenue and contributed to the improvement in the bottom line.

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The bigger highlight, however, came from the company's full-year performance, where Zee Media returned to profitability after reporting losses in the previous financial year.

For FY26, Zee Media reported a net profit of ₹16.93 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from the net loss of ₹100.33 crore recorded in FY25.

The company's revenue performance also improved significantly during the year. Revenue from operations rose 26% year-on-year to ₹571.53 crore in FY26, compared with ₹454.88 crore in the previous financial year.

The strong growth in annual revenue, coupled with improved cost management, enabled the company to move back into the black after a challenging FY25.

The results indicate that Zee Media has made notable progress in strengthening its financial position, with higher revenue generation and improved operational efficiencies supporting profitability. While the company remained in the red during the March quarter, the substantial reduction in losses and the return to annual profitability suggest that its turnaround efforts are beginning to yield results.

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Zee Media Stock Performance The penny stock ended 0.24% lower at ₹8.40 on Friday, 29 May. The stock has jumped 7% in the last 1 week but is down 13% in the past 6 months and 39% in the last 1 year.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹16.47 in June 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹6.70 in March 2026.

Investors will now closely monitor whether the company can sustain its revenue momentum and continue improving profitability in the coming quarters, particularly amid evolving dynamics in the media and broadcasting industry.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.