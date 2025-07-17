While the company’s sales grew 5.96% yoy to ₹82.79 crore, net profit dropped 16.7% yoy to ₹5.58 crore from ₹6.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Investor sentiment also took a hit after Sebi fined the company ₹3 lakh in December 2024 for lapses related to related-party transactions carried out between April 2022 and May 2023 without prior approvals.