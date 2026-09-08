Five penny stocks with strong order book as of June 2026

A penny stock can be defined by price rather than by size – any share trading below ₹100. This definition catches a wider range of companies than the phrase suggests.
It includes NMDC, one of India’s largest iron ore miners. It includes Motherson Sumi Wiring. But it also includes genuinely tiny businesses whose shares barely trade.
This shows that price alone tells you nothing about quality. Equitymaster applies the basic quality filters of return on equity, return on capital, debt to equity, dividend payout, and such.