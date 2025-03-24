Five years since pandemic crash: Penny stockholders celebrate, but for how long?
SummaryDuring bull runs, penny stocks generate wealth for lucky and savvy investors.
The covid-led stock market crash in March 2020 birthed a spectacular four-year bull run. Five years on, the boom phase and the subsequent, ongoing correction have brought significant lessons for investors—especially new entrants. While most have moderated return expectations by now, some have exited the market altogether, and others are holding tight in the face of recent corrections.