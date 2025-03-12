Markets
Five penny stocks worth watching in 2025
Equitymaster 7 min read 12 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Summary
- Penny stocks can be high-risk, high-reward bets. While some struggle with liquidity and volatility, others boast strong fundamentals and growth potential. Here’s a look at five low-priced, high market-cap penny stocks that investors should keep an eye on this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Penny stocks are shares of listed companies with a lower market capitalization. These stocks usually have low share prices, typically under ₹100 and often below ₹50. In the US, stocks that trade for less than a dollar—mere pennies—are categorized as penny stocks, hence the name.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less