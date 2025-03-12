Five penny stocks worth watching in 2025

The company’s stock has remained under pressure since the spin-off of its digital marketing arm in 2024. However, Infibeam is focusing on growth through strategic acquisitions, particularly with the recent purchase of Rediff.com. The acquisition provides access to 65 million monthly visitors and strengthens its position in consumer payments. Additionally, the company has received approval from NPCI for a TPAP license under the RediffPay brand, allowing it to offer UPI services.