Penny stocks outpace Sensex as markets rebound from covid blows

As economic conditions recovered after the covid blow in March last year and markets remained strong driven by flush of liquidity, penny stocks outperformed benchmark index in the financial year 2021 so far. Abundant liquidity in the market drove low value stocks to their multi-year highs even as businesses struggled to cope with the covid led disruptions with few sectors still reeling under pressure.

According to data sourced from Capitaline, 348 penny stocks have gained 80-2200% in the one year starting April 2020 outpacing the over 70% rise in benchmark Sensex. In the year, six stocks have gained 1000-2210%. These stocks include DigiSpice Technologies Ltd, Subex Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, RRIL Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. For the analysis, stocks value of ₹10 or below on 31 March 2020 were considered.

The analysis showed that 10 penny stocks have seen the highest increase in their aggregate market capitalisation which include Vodafone Idea, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Alok Industries, CG Power, Trident and Suzlon Energy, HFCL and IFCI.

Penny stocks are mostly illiquid stocks, which are highly volatile and are considered risky bets. Bargain hunting, or the bottom-picking strategy by new market participants led to gains in these penny stocks. Analysts say that the penny stocks are typically manipulated by handful of traders and hence is a high risk strategy to include such stocks in the portfolio.

According to discount brokerage firm Samco Securities people who generally trade or invest in penny stocks are retail investors who do not keep a portfolio approach. “Investors invest in them based on news or tip from some random source, thinking the price is already beaten down too much and they will not lose much but if that turns out to be true it will double or triple their capital," it said in a 1 March note.

Analysts feel that as new investors enter stock markets to try their hands in making quick bugs in equities, due to their low value penny stocks seem attractive to them. “A new trader with little or no experience in stock marketscan be easily be lured to pick up a cheap (or low value stock). These stocks have a tendency to offer high returns in lesser time compared to high value stocks. But there are always higher changes of these stocks to fall drastically too," said an analyst.

However, robust rally in the overall markets and addition of record retail investors in the year has not turned all penny stocks into multi-bagger in FY21. Data showed that 42 stocks which were trading at ₹10 or below fell 1-83%. Stocks such as Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd, Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd, Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd, Meenakshi Enterprises Ltd, Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd, Vani Commercial Ltd and Devhari Exports (India) Ltd lost more than 50% in the year.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, new dematerialized or demat account additions rose to an all-time high of 10.7 million between April 2020 and January. This is an increase of more than double the new accounts opened in FY20 at 4.7 million. Around 4 million new accounts were added, each, in FY19 and FY18. In January 2021 alone, 1.7 million new demat accounts were added, the highest monthly increase since September 2019 when 1.9 million accounts were opened.

As of January, India’s total demat accounts stood at 51.5 million, compared to 40.8 million at the end of FY20 and 35.9 million in FY19.

A demat account is opened by an investor with a depository participant to invest in securities such as stocks and bonds. The securities are held in digital format.

