Penny stocks outpace Sensex as markets rebound from covid blows

Analysts feel that as new investors enter stock markets to try their hands in making quick bugs in equities, due to their low value penny stocks seem attractive to them. “A new trader with little or no experience in stock marketscan be easily be lured to pick up a cheap (or low value stock). These stocks have a tendency to offer high returns in lesser time compared to high value stocks. But there are always higher changes of these stocks to fall drastically too," said an analyst.