Pension funds won’t save the bond market
Summary
Higher yields on long-term bonds have helped many pensions derisk. Now their appetite might be waning.
Pension funds are in a healthier financial state than they have been in many years. That is good news for their beneficiaries, but not great for the long-term bond market, or the private-equity industry.
