China’s central bank promises funding for sovereign fund to stablise markets hurt by US tariffs

China’s central bank said it will provide support to a sovereign fund when needed as it firmly supports its decision to buy more stocks.

The People’s Bank of China will step up funding aid via a re-lending program to Central Huijin Investment Ltd. when it’s necessary, in order to safeguard the stability of capital markets, it said in a statement Tuesday.

China’s state-backed funds including Central Huijin earlier announced plans to buy local stocks in a bid to support the market hurt by US tariffs.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.