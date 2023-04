PepsiCo Inc increased its annual revenue and profit predictions on Tuesday, relying on continued demand for its beverages and snacks as well as price hikes implemented to offset growing expenses, a Reuters reports said.

According to the report, major consumer goods companies raised prices to offset rising costs for everything from labour and shipping to aluminium cans as a result of supply-chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic and made worse by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Contrary to rival Coca-Cola, the manufacturer of Frito-Lay stated in February that it will not raise the prices of its goods. For the quarter, PepsiCo's average prices increased 16%, but organic volume decreased 2%.

In comparison to its previous forecasts of a 6% increase, the business said it expects organic sales to expand by 8% in 2023. Core earnings per share for PepsiCo are now expected to be $7.27, up from $7.20 previously.