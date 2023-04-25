Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST Livemint
Reuters: According to the report, major consumer goods companies raised prices to offset rising costs for everything from labour and shipping to aluminium cans. Photograph by Harikrishna Katragadda/ MINT

  • PepsiCo’s average prices jumped 16% for the quarter, while organic volume slipped 2%.

PepsiCo Inc increased its annual revenue and profit predictions on Tuesday, relying on continued demand for its beverages and snacks as well as price hikes implemented to offset growing expenses, a Reuters reports said.

According to the report, major consumer goods companies raised prices to offset rising costs for everything from labour and shipping to aluminium cans as a result of supply-chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic and made worse by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Contrary to rival Coca-Cola, the manufacturer of Frito-Lay stated in February that it will not raise the prices of its goods. For the quarter, PepsiCo's average prices increased 16%, but organic volume decreased 2%.

In comparison to its previous forecasts of a 6% increase, the business said it expects organic sales to expand by 8% in 2023. Core earnings per share for PepsiCo are now expected to be $7.27, up from $7.20 previously.

