The classic 60/40 portfolio has lost fans. They’re intrigued by 25/25/25/25.

It’s also worth taking a look at the returns of the popular Permanent Portfolio mutual fund, a $4.3 billion mutual fund run by longtime portfolio manager Michael Cuggino. Cuggino’s take on the strategy involves investing roughly one-third in bonds, one-third in gold, and one-third in stocks that he favors, such as Palantir, Nvidia, and Costco Wholesale. The fund has returned 22% in the past year and 6.9% over the past 15 years. However, it’s worth noting that its returns have historically been volatile, with the portfolio sometimes leading its fund category and sometimes lagging dramatically.