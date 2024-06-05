Persistent, Coforge to HCL Tech: Why are IT stocks skyrocketing?
The Nifty IT index gained around 2.50% on Wednesday despite high volatility on Dalal Street
Despite high volatility in the Indian stock market, leading IT stocks are witnessing sharp upside movement during Wednesday deals. The Nifty IT index, a benchmark index for the IT sector on the National Stock Exchange of India, has risen to 2.50 percent, while it was one of the least affected segments during a stock market crash on Tuesday. Leading IT majors Persistent Systems, Coforge, MPhasis, HCL Technologies, and Wipro have witnessed sharp upside movement since early morning deals. Among top gainers among the Nifty IT pack, Persistent System shares are up by around 6.50 percent, MPhasis shares are up by over 4 percent while Cofgorge and HCL Tech shares have risen over 3 percent.
