A large cap IT company, Persistent Systems, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹34 Cr. The company has declared its Q4FY23 earnings along with a dividend of ₹22 per share for eligible shareholders.

“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 12 (INR Twelve Only) per Equity Share and a Special Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share of INR 10 each for Financial Year 2022-23. The Special Dividend is being recommended for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and will be paid along with the Final Dividend. This aggregate Dividend of INR 22 (INR Twenty-Two Only) per Equity Share is subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting which will be held on or before September 30, 2023. The Book Closure for the purpose of payment of the said Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 will be determined later," said Persistent Systems in a stock exchange filing.

“In January 2023, the Board declared an interim dividend of ₹28 per share making the total dividend ₹50 per share. The final dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the members during the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said Persistent Systems in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 2254.47 Cr, up by 4% QoQ and 38% YoY, whereas during FY23 it recorded a revenue of ₹8350.59 Cr, up by 47% YoY from ₹5710.74 Cr in FY22. Persistent Systems said its EBITDA reached Rs 416.31 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 4% QoQ and 49% YoY whereas during FY23, its EBITDA stood at Rs 1519.12 Cr up by 59% YoY from ₹958.17 Cr in FY22. The company recorded a net profit of ₹251.51 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 6% QoQ and 25% YoY whereas in FY23 it reported a net profit of ₹921.09 Cr, up by 34% YoY from ₹690.38 Cr recorded in the financial year ended 2022.

“Our team’s passion for innovation, relentless dedication to client success, and agility in changing economic environments has enabled us to achieve this significant moment in Persistent’s history. I’m incredibly thankful to our committed team, diverse client base, and the entire ecosystem that built Persistent from a small, Pune-based product engineering services provider to a multinational Enterprise Modernization and Digital Engineering powerhouse," said Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent.

“Fiscal year 2023 was momentous for Persistent as we achieved several key milestones including attaining $1 billion in annual revenue and inclusion in three key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India including the Nifty IT index, among others. We have been nimble, proactive, and disciplined, allowing us to build a healthy booking pipeline and maintain competitive advantage. We’re truly grateful to our clients, partners, investors, and team members for their unwavering trust. As we move to the next phase of growth, we will continue to strengthen our partner ecosystem, maintain operational rigor, and deepen our capabilities to scale our Digital Engineering expertise and drive business value for our clients," said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent.

Persistent Systems said its order booking for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, was at $421.6 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $310.4 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) terms.

The shares of Persistent Systems closed today on the NSE at ₹4,462.85 apiece level, up by 0.46% from the previous close of ₹4,442.30.

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting.

