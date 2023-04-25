Persistent Systems announces 22 per share dividend: Check record date here

“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 12 (INR Twelve Only) per Equity Share and a Special Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share of INR 10 each for Financial Year 2022-23. The Special Dividend is being recommended for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and will be paid along with the Final Dividend. This aggregate Dividend of INR 22 (INR Twenty-Two Only) per Equity Share is subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting which will be held on or before September 30, 2023. The Book Closure for the purpose of payment of the said Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 will be determined later," said Persistent Systems in a stock exchange filing.