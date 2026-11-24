The Indian stock market and money market will remain closed on Tuesday, 24 November, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The holiday follows a sharp selloff on Dalal Street on Monday, when benchmark indices suffered their steepest single-day losses in more than four months amid intense profit-booking across banking, financial and metal stocks.

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The BSE Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. The 30-share index began the session on a positive note but failed to hold on to its early gains, sliding as much as 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, to an intraday low of 82,395.88.

The NSE Nifty 50 also witnessed heavy selling pressure, falling 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65. The benchmark registered its biggest single-day decline since 8 July and ended below the 25,350 mark.

The sharp correction came after a two-session rally, with investors booking profits in key heavyweight sectors, dragging the broader market lower.

Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying Persistent Systems at a current market price (CMP) of ₹6,282, with a stop-loss of ₹6,100 and a target price of ₹6,650, implying an upside potential of nearly 6%.

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He has also recommended a buy on Ather Energy at ₹1,979, with a stop-loss of ₹1,920 and a target of ₹2,100, indicating potential returns of over 6%.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, said the maximum call OI is at 25500 then 25400 strike while maximum put OI is at 25,500 then 25,000 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,800 strike while put writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 25,700 zones while an immediate range between 25,100 to 25,500 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened with a big gap up but failed to sustain at higher levels and remained under pressure from the first hour of the session. Profit booking was witnessed near 26,000 zones, resulting in a correction from higher levels as the index remained under pressure throughout the day. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily frame, indicating selling pressure near it’s psychological resistance zone.

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“Now it has to cross and hold above 25,400 zones for an up move towards 25,550 then 25,650 zones while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 25,250 then 25,150 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note but witnessed selling pressure right from the initial tick of the session. The continuous selling pressure dragged the index lower towards 62,550 zones and it ended the session near it’s day's lows on a negative note. It formed a bearish engulfing candle on the daily scale near its lifetime high indicating some pause in the ongoing uptrend and profit booking at higher levels.

“Now it has to cross and hold above 62,750 zones for an up move towards 63,000 then 63,250 levels while a hold below the same could lead to weakness towards 62,250 then 62,000 levels,” said Taparia.

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Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy tomorrow, 25 November. Taparia recommends buying Persistent Systems, and Ather Energy shares.

Buy Persistent Systems CMP at ₹ 6,282; SL at ₹ 6,100; TGT at ₹ 6,650, expected returns nearly 6% Stock has confirmed a trendline breakout on the daily chart, accompanied by a surge in volumes and the formation of a strong bullish candle. A sustained move above 6,593 levels could trigger further upside momentum, while the stock continues to hold firmly above its 50-DEMA support, reinforcing the positive technical setup.

Buy Ather Energy CMP at ₹ 1,979; SL at ₹ 1920; TGT at ₹ 2,100, expected returns over 6% Stock is in an overall uptrend and is trading in its all time high territory indicating strong bullish momentum. Buying interest has been emerging on dips with the 1,900 zones acting as a strong support area. It has formed a bullish candle while the RSI has also given a bullish crossover, further supporting the positive price structure. Sustaining this momentum could trigger the next leg of the up move.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.