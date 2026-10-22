Persistent Systems, ONGC, Godrej Consumer: Kotak Neo suggests top stocks to buy for short term - Target price, stop-loss

The stock market benchmark Nifty 50 extended losses for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, 21 October, amid elevated oil prices and escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The index closed 0.34% lower at 22,811, inching closer to a key support at 22,800. As oil prices remain above $110 per barrel, market sentiment remains cautious, and a rally could be met with profit-taking.

As per Amol Athawale, VP - Technical Research, Kotak Neo, on the daily chart, the Nifty formed a bearish candle, while the intraday lower-top pattern indicates a broadly negative setup.

"For day traders, the 20-day SMA (simple moving average), together with 22,800 and 22,750, would serve as important support zones. As long as the market remains above these levels, it could recover toward 22,950-23,000," said Athawale.

"On the other hand, selling pressure is likely to increase below 22,750, potentially taking the market toward 22,600-22,550. Considering the prevailing volatility, level-based trading would be the preferred approach for day traders," Athawale said.

Stock picks for short term: Amol Athawale recommends buying the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Persistent Systems | Previous close: ₹ 5,858.50 | Target price: ₹ 6,260 | Stop loss: ₹ 5,650 Athawale pointed out that following its strong up move and a brief consolidation over the past few sessions, Persistent Systems is gaining traction for a fresh leg of the uptrend.

The chart structure indicates a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting that the positive momentum is likely to persist in the near term.

"For positional traders, ₹5,650 would be the key level to watch. As long as the stock trades above this level, the uptrend is likely to continue towards ₹6,260. However, a close below ₹5,650 would weaken the bullish setup, and traders may consider exiting long positions," said Athawale.

ONGC | Previous close: ₹ 225.62 | Target price: ₹ 240 | Stop loss: ₹ 217 Athawale said after a period of decline, ONGC has reversed from an important demand zone and formed a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart.

It is now witnessing a steady upward move. The RSI also indicates strengthening positive momentum, supporting the possibility of further upside in the near term.

"As long as the stock trades above ₹217, the bullish structure is likely to remain intact. Sustaining above this level could propel the stock towards ₹240," said Athawale.

Godrej Consumer Products | Previous close: ₹ 859 | Target price: ₹ 920 | Stop loss: ₹ 828 Athawale highlighted that after witnessing a downward trend, Godrej Consumer Products has entered an accumulation phase and is trading within a well-defined range on the daily chart.

Recent bullish activity indicates improving strength and growing buying interest. A breakout from this range appears likely in the near term, offering a favourable risk-reward setup at current levels.

"For positional traders, ₹828 is a crucial level to watch. Sustaining above this level could confirm a reversal and propel the stock towards ₹920. However, a close below ₹828 would weaken the bullish structure, and traders may consider exiting long positions to manage downside risk," said Athawale.