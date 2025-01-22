Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Information technology (IT) company Persistent Systems today, January 22, released its December quarter performance, reporting a 30.35% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) to ₹373 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company reported a net profit of ₹286 crore, and ₹306 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to ₹3,062 crore, a 22.6% increase compared to ₹2,498 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also improved by 6%.

The operating profit during the quarter came in at ₹580 crore, reporting a growth of 20.6% on a QoQ basis and 31% on a YoY basis, while the operating margins improved by 100 basis points to 19% in Q3FY25 from 17% in Q3FY24.

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹20 per share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2024-25.