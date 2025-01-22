Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Profit surges 30% YoY to ₹373 crore; interim dividend declared

Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Persistent Systems reported a 30.35% YoY increase in Q3 FY25 consolidated profit after tax, reaching 372.99 crore. The board also approved an interim dividend of 20 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Published22 Jan 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Persistent Systems Q3 Results: Information technology (IT) company Persistent Systems today, January 22, released its December quarter performance, reporting a 30.35% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) to 373 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company reported a net profit of 286 crore, and 306 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to 3,062 crore, a 22.6% increase compared to 2,498 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also improved by 6%.

The operating profit during the quarter came in at 580 crore, reporting a growth of 20.6% on a QoQ basis and 31% on a YoY basis, while the operating margins improved by 100 basis points to 19% in Q3FY25 from 17% in Q3FY24.

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of 20 per share of face value of 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

More to come…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:22 Jan 2025, 03:47 PM IST
