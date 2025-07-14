Persistent Systems, R R Kabel to GHCL Textiles: 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Subscribe

Dividend Stocks: Persistent Systems, R R Kabel, GHCL Textiles, Craftsman Automation, and Bimetal Bearings are the 5 key stocks that will trade Ex-dividend today.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Jul 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Dividend Stocks: 5 stocks to trade Ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Persistent Systems, R R Kabel, GHCL Textiles, Craftsman Automation, and Bimetal Bearings are the five key stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, July 14.

These companies had decided that the record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends would be July 14, 2025.

Investors who wanted to receive dividends from these companies had to buy shares at least one day before the record date in order to be added to the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method.

 

Dividend Payout and other details

Persistent Systems Limited: At its meeting on April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 15 per equity share with a face value of 5 for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

GHCL Textiles Limited: GHCL Textiles had recommended a dividend of 0.5 per equity share and fixed July 14 as the record date for the said dividend.

RR Kabel: The company had set July 14, 2025, as the record date for identifying the members who are qualified to receive the final dividend for FY 2024–2025, which is 3.50 per equity share having a face value of 5 each, or 70% of the face value.

Bimetal Bearings Ltd.: The company had recommended that a dividend payment for the fiscal year 2024–2025 be made at a rate of 13/- per share, having a face value of 10 each, which is also subject to approval by members at the subsequent 64th Annual General Meeting.

Craftsman Automation: The company had recommended a final dividend of 5/- per equity share of 5/- each, or 100% of the face value of the share, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
