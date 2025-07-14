Persistent Systems, R R Kabel to GHCL Textiles: 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Advertisement

These companies had decided that the record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends would be July 14, 2025.

Investors who wanted to receive dividends from these companies had to buy shares at least one day before the record date in order to be added to the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend Payout and other details Persistent Systems Limited: At its meeting on April 24, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

GHCL Textiles Limited: GHCL Textiles had recommended a dividend of ₹0.5 per equity share and fixed July 14 as the record date for the said dividend.

Advertisement

RR Kabel: The company had set July 14, 2025, as the record date for identifying the members who are qualified to receive the final dividend for FY 2024–2025, which is ₹3.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹5 each, or 70% of the face value.

Bimetal Bearings Ltd.: The company had recommended that a dividend payment for the fiscal year 2024–2025 be made at a rate of ₹13/- per share, having a face value of ₹10 each, which is also subject to approval by members at the subsequent 64th Annual General Meeting.

Craftsman Automation: The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹5/- per equity share of ₹5/- each, or 100% of the face value of the share, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting.

Advertisement