Persistent Systems share price crashes 5% after Q3 results; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Persistent Systems share price crashed almost 5% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, January 21, a day after the IT stock released its December quarter (Q3) results. Persistent Systems shares opened at ₹6,335 against their previous close of ₹6,343.20 and dropped 4.6% to an intraday low of ₹6,050.

If the stock ends lower, it will be its second consecutive day of losses. In the previous session, the IT stock fell by 1.4%.

Persistent Systems Q3 results After market hours on Tuesday, January 20, Persistent Systems reported a 17.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated revenue to $422.5 million for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In constant currency (CC), revenue grew by 17.3% YoY and 4.1% QoQ.

Profit grew by 17.8% YoY but declined 6.8% QoQ to ₹439.45 crore, due to a one-time impact of new labour codes.

The board of directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per share on the face value of ₹5 each for FY26. The record date for the interim dividend is Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and it will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

“We delivered sustained performance, achieving our 23rd sequential quarter of revenue growth with 4% quarter-on-quarter and 17.3% year-on-year growth. This was accompanied by an EBIT margin of 16.7%, excluding a one-time impact of nearly 2.3% arising from the New Labour Codes. In line with this performance, we are declaring an interim dividend of ₹22 per share," said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

