Persistent Systems share price jumps over 4% after strong Q2 results. Brokerage hikes share target price. Should you buy?

Persistent Systems share price surged more than 4% during Tuesday's trading session, following robust results for the September quarter. The company recorded a 45% year-over-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations.

With a net profit of ₹471.4 crore, which was 10.9% higher compared to the previous quarter, driven largely by a reduction in software license costs for one client and gains from foreign currency, according to chief executive officer Sandeep Kalra, as per reports.

Revenue grew by 23.5% year-over-year and 7.3% quarter-over-quarter, reaching ₹3,580.7 crore, fueled by a 30% y-o-y increase in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, as well as a 15.5% y-o-y rise in the software, hi-tech, and emerging industries sectors.

The healthcare and life sciences segment experienced a growth of 6.6%, according to its filings. In dollar terms, revenue climbed by 17.6% year-over-year and 4.2% quarter-over-quarter, totaling $406.2 million.

Sandeep Kalra, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, stated that this represented Persistent's 22nd consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Fueled by the ongoing confidence of our clients, this achievement showcases our dedication to significant transformation and excellence in execution, Kalra remarked.

Kalra noted that the company’s AI strategy is built on a platform-led approach enhanced by domain knowledge, proprietary tools, and strategic alliances. This strategy is designed to assist enterprises in modernizing their operations, improving productivity, and accelerating measurable results.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Persistent reported a Total Contract Value (TCV) of $609.2 million and an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of $447.9 million. During this quarter, Jaideep Dhok was promoted to Chief Operating Officer -- Technology.