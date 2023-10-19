Persistent Systems share price jumps over 4% on positive Q2 results, robust order bookings
Persistent Systems share price jumps over 4% on positive Q2FY24 numbers and strong order bookings.
Persistent Systems share price jumped over 4% after the technology company reported overall positive Q2FY24 numbers, which were aided by strong order booking. The company said that the total contract value (TCV) of their order bookings exceeded $475 million. Persistent Systems share price opened at ₹5,784.65 apiece on BSE. Persistent Systems shares were hovering near 52-week high levels. Persistent Systems stock price touched intraday high at ₹5,949 and low at ₹5,705.55.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started