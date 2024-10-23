Persistent Systems share price surges 12% to record high after strong Q2 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

  • Persistent Systems share price soared nearly 12% to an all-time high after strong Q2 results, with net profit rising 23.44% to 324.9 crore. Revenue increased 20.13% to 2,897.1 crore, with analysts expecting continued momentum.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Oct 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Persistent Systems share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,259.55 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,764, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,200.
Persistent Systems share price today opened at ₹5,259.55 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹5,764, and an intraday low of ₹5,200.(Pixabay)

Persistent Systems share price jumped nearly 12% to touch all-time high levels following strong Q2 results. In the quarter that ended September, the company's consolidated net profit rose by 23.44% to reach 324.9 crore, compared to 263.2 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 20.13% to 2,897.1 crore from 2,411.6 crore in the September FY24 quarter.

Persistent Systems share price today opened at 5,259.55 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of 5,764, and an intraday low of 5,200. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Persistent Systems share price is in strong momentum gaining more than 10% with this it has re-entered uncharted territory, they maintain a positive bias and expect this upmove to continue. Traders should have a buy on dip approach with 5,600 as key support and 6,100 as resistance.

Further, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa highlighted that the upmove is also supported by good volumes and hence the momentum is likely to continue. Investors with long positions should continue to ride this trend.

Also Read | Paytm share price jumps over 5% after NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

Here's what brokerage's say

ICICI Securities

Persistent Systems recorded a successful quarter on all fronts, according to the brokerage's report: 1) revenue; 2) transaction TCV; and 3) margins. Given the one-time gains in FY25, which were driven by the following levers: 1) a slower rate of sales and marketing investments; 2) pricing and right shoring; and 3) a larger revenue share from higher-margin platform-based services, the business can allay investor concerns about its capacity to expand margins in FY26.

“We continue to value the stock at 51x on Q2FY26E to Q1FY27E EPS of INR 121 to arrive at a target price of 6,140 with a potential upside of ~19%. We upgrade Persistent Systems to BUY (from Add) given the recent correction in its stock price. Persistent Systems remains our preferred pick given its ability to consistently deliver industry-leading growth despite a challenging demand environment,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | HUL Q2 Results Preview: Net profit, revenue seen flat; volume growth at 5%

Nuvama Institutional Equities

According to the brokerage, the company's Q2 performance exceeded its expectations. Another quarter of robust growth was provided by Persistent, and "core" margins saw a significant recovery from Q1 levels. The brokerage still believes that the company's story is compelling and believes that the margin concerns are exaggerated.

“We are trimming FY25E/26E EPS by -2.5%/-3.2%, primarily on lower other income (EBIT largely intact). All in all, we continue to value PSYS at 50x Sep-26E PE, yielding a target price of 6,350 (earlier 6,500); retain ‘BUY’,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej Properties, AU Small Finance, and 70 others

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:52 AM IST
